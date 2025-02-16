As promised by PM, Yamuna-cleaning operation begins in Delhi: LG office

In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise in the run-up to the recently concluded Delhi assembly polls, efforts to clean the Yamuna river are already underway, with trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and a dredge utility craft beginning operations on Sunday.

LG VK Saxena on Saturday met the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and directed them to start cleaning the Yamuna immediately.

According to Raj Niwas Delhi, a four-pronged strategy was put in place at the outset to tackle the issue comprehensively, beginning with the removal of trash, garbage, and silt from the river.

Simultaneously, cleaning operations in the Najafgarh Drain, Supplementary Drain, and other major drains will also begin, while a daily watch will also be maintained on the existing STPs as per their capacity and output.

The LG office also said that a time-bound plan for constructing new STPs/DSTPs on drains to address the actual shortfall in treating about 400 MGD of sewage will be implemented and made operational.

The execution of this ambitious plan, which aims to clean the river in about three years, will require seamless coordination among various agencies and departments, including the Delhi Jal Board, I&FC, MCD, Environment Department, PWD, and DDA.

The above-mentioned works will be monitored at the highest level every week.

In addition, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to keep strict vigil on the discharge of untreated effluents into drains by industrial units in the city.

The Dredge Utility Craft has been shifted near the Signature Bridge and will float towards Vasudev Ghat, while the trash skimmer has started operating at Vasudev Ghat.