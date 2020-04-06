After Odisha reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Naveen Patnaik warned people of the state to strictly adhere to social distancing norms or face “criminal action”. The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha shot up to 39 with Sunday’s additions, all from Bhubaneswar.

“There will be zero tolerance on violation of social distancing. Any violation of social distancing will attract criminal action,” Patnaik said.

“The concerned shop markets will be sealed. Earnest request to cooperate in our fight against coronavirus,” he wrote on Twitter.

The chief minister, however, asked people not to panic as the new COVID-19 cases were reported from a contained area in the state capital.

“People need not panic. It’s in a contained area of #Bhubaneswar with known contact. Sincere appeal please don”t venture out and respect lockdown. Police will take very tough action on violators,” he added. Of the 39 COVID-19 cases in the state, 32 are from Bhubaneswar.

The Naveen Patnaik government in its preparation to fight Coronavirus has opened a 500 bedded dedicated Covid Hospital near Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bhubaneswar which was readied in a record time of one week.