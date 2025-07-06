‘As long as sentient beings remain’: Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday message calls for peace and compassion

Amidst the ongoing succession row, the Dalai Lama, on his 90th birthday, urged his followers to focus on achieving peace of mind and being compassionate towards everyone, to help make the world a better place.

In a message posted on X, the Dalai Lama wrote that while it was important to work for material development, it was vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just towards near and dear ones, but towards everyone.

“As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion. I develop determination and courage in my daily life through the teachings of the Buddha and Indian masters such as Shantideva, whose aspiration I strive to uphold. As long as space endures, as long as sentient beings remain, until then, may I too remain to dispel the miseries of the world, his post read.

Wishing the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience, and moral discipline.

“I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life,” his post on X read.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who attended the celebrations in Dharamshala on Sunday, described the Dalai Lama as India’s “most honoured guest”. “We feel blessed for his presence here in our country. Your holiness, you are more than a spiritual leader. You are a living bridge between ancient wisdom and the modern world,” he said.

“As a devotee, and on behalf of millions of devotees across the world, I want to state that whatever decision is taken by His Holiness—within the framework of established traditions and conventions—we will fully abide by it and follow the directions and guidelines issued by the institution of the Dalai Lama,” he went on to add.

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “On his birthday, I offer my warmest wishes to His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. For years, he has preached peace, compassion and unity across the world and inspired millions of people to live a life of truth & simplicity. I pray to God to grant him good health and a long life.”

Demanding Bharat Ratna for his holiness, Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk wrote on X, “90th Birthday of HH Dalai Lama! AT 90 His Holiness has been in India longer than 93% of Indian population. He is a global Ratna & He is a true Bharatiya… So as birthday gift Bharat can do itself great honour by conferring on him the #BharatRatna.”