As Israel gears up for expected ground assault in Gaza, security beefed up in Delhi

Security around Jewish religious establishments, Israeli Embassy and other parts of the national capital Delhi has been beefed up ahead of Israel’s expected ground assault in the Gaza Strip to root out Hamas militants in response to their brutal October 7 attacks.

Delhi police has asked its personnel to be present on the streets of the national capital on Friday in view of potential protests by some Islamic groups against Israel’s offensive against Palestinian militant outfit Hamas.

The development has come after several western countries including Germany, France, the UK and the US tightened security around “potential Jewish targets” in view of protests by Palestinian supporters.

Earlier this week, Palestinian supporters raised slogans around Sydney’s Opera House, which was lit in White and Blue in solidarity with Israel after the brutal Hamas attack.

The surprise assault by Palestinian militant outfit killed more than 1,300 people, including babies, their mothers and foreign nationals. Around 150 people were also kidnapped by Hamas militants in the assault, termed by US President Joe Biden “a sheer act of evil”.

The militants murdered burned babies and ripped open pregnant women to stab babies inside their womb and went door to door to kill civilian families.

In response to the attack, Israel declared a war against Hamas and launched massive counter offensive, pounding militant hideouts in the blockaded region. Israel is soon expected to launch a ground assault in Gaza and has asked civilians to flee north in the next 24 hours.

The attack was condemned by India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing solidarity with the people of Israel.