Amanatullah Khan ED raid: AAP says attempt to disrupt govt work

Shortly after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted raids on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering case Monday morning, Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj termed the action an attempt to disrupt government work in the national capital.

Speaking to a news agency, Bharadwaj stated that the ED raid was related to an eight-year-old case, pointing out that previous investigations by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had yielded no significant findings.

“This case dates back to 2016. For eight years, various agencies have scrutinised it, yet nothing substantial has emerged. It’s a disgrace for the central government that even after thorough investigations by ACB and CBI, no evidence of money transactions has been found,” Bharadwaj remarked.

Advertisement

He further accused the central government of misusing investigative agencies and predicted an increase in such actions as elections draw nearer.

“The central government wants to paralyze Delhi’s government departments. The entire country is witnessing how agencies are being misused, and as elections approach, this pressure will only intensify,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Amanatullah Khan revealed that ED officials had arrived at his Okhla residence in Delhi with the intent to arrest him.

In a video posted on X, the AAP MLA accused the agency of persistently harassing him over the past two years.

“It’s 7 AM, and the ED is here to arrest me under the guise of a search warrant. My mother-in-law, who is battling cancer, is currently at my home. Despite my responses to all their notices, they continue to harass me. Their sole objective is to weaken our party, but we will neither bow down nor break,” Khan asserted.

He also expressed hope for justice, stating, “Just as we received justice in court previously, I am confident we will prevail again. This case is entirely baseless.”