Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, Home Minister Amit Shah launched an attack on Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday and said if competition to make false promises is held in the country, then Kejriwal will definitely come first.

“I have come to remind Kejriwal ji that you forgot your promises which neither the people of Delhi nor the workers of BJP have forgotten,” he said.

Recalling around a decade old Anna Andolan to bring a law for Lokpal, Shah attacked Kejriwal saying, “You became Chief Minister with the help of Anna hazare but couldn’t bring a law for Lokpal and when Modiji brought it you didn’t implement it in Delhi.”

Mocking Kejriwal’s election slogan of ‘Ache Beete 5 Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal’, Shah said, “For 4.5 years, Kejriwal kept saying that Modiji didn’t let him work so development work could be done in Delhi. Now he says that he developed the city in 5 years, so Lage Raho Kejriwal.”

He further said, “In the last 5 years, Kejriwal has won not a single election. He lost in Varanasi, Haryana, MCD election and then in Lok Sabha election.”

Shah also attacked Kejriwal over various issues in Delhi like the clean water availability, DTC buses and jobs among others.

Reiterating his comments over the JNU incident in 2016, he said, “Two years ago, anti-national slogans were raised in JNU. When Modi government put the culprits in jail, Kejriwal and company rushed for their rescue and claimed they have the Freedom of Speech.”

The Delhi is set to go to the polls on February 8 with the counting of votes and declaration of results on February 11.

In the last election, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP bagged 67 out of 70 seats leaving BJP on 3.