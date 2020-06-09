COVID-19 sample of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was collected on Tuesday morning and the results are awaited in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there has been reportedly no aggravation in symptoms in the chief minister, who is also diabetic – a matter of concern for party workers as well as his family.

Coronavirus infection is seen to have worsened in patients with comorbidities.

On Monday, it was revealed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has developed fever and had been displaying symptoms of cough and sore throat since Sunday afternoon.

Following this, Kejriwal kept himself isolated at his home as there is suspicion that he might be infected with the coronavirus.

Soon after Kejriwal, 51, complained of fever, all his meetings were reportedly cancelled since Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had addressed a press briefing detailing on the opening of restaurants, malls and religious places from Monday and also on the state government’s deciosn on hospital beds.

He had also urged the people of the national capital to follow all the norms and dos and dont’s of social distancing and other guidelines even during the lockdown relaxations. “Relaxations do not mean that coronavirus disease has ended,” said Kejriwal.

“You are not doing anyone a favour by wearing mask, it’s for your own safety. I am still getting reports that people are going out without masks,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did not attend the meeting of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today owing to his health condition.

In absence of the chief minister, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia attended the meeting.

Delhi has seen a spurt in Coronavirus cases and over 1,000 new cases daily for the past few days.

There are currently 29,943 cases and 874 people have died of the deadly infection.