Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case

Hours after Supreme Court denied bail to his former deputy Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal was Monday summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the alleged liquor policy scam case. According to news agency ANI, Kejriwal has been summoned for questioning on Thursday, November 2.

This would be the second time a central probe agency will be questioning the Delhi CM. Earlier on April 16, Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for around nine hours in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The ED summon to Kejriwal came after Supreme Court earlier today dismissed a bail application by his former deputy and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia.

The top court said that the money trail of worth Rs 338 crore has been “tentatively established”. The court directed the probe agency to complete the trial within 6-8 months.

However, the Supreme Court also allowed Sisodia to file another bail plea after three months if the trial proceeds slowly.

Soon after the rejection of Sisodia’s bail plea, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had claimed that Kejriwal will also be arrested soon. Kejriwal was not been named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

In February 2023, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the liquor policy, which was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition.