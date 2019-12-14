The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has roped in election strategist Prashant Kishor for “image makeover” as Delhi is set to go to the polls next year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“Happy to share that @indianpac is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!,” tweeted Mr Kejriwal.

The AAP had secured 67 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi in the last assembly elections in 2014. The date of assembly election in Delhi is to be announced soon as the poll needs to be completed by February 14, 2020.

The advocacy group also declared that they are “happy to join forces with Arvind Kejriwal and AAP”.

“After Punjab results, we acknowledged you as the toughest opponent that we have ever faced. Happy to join forces now with Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party,” Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) tweeted.

Currently, I-PAC is working on the Trinamool Congress’ re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

After facing a stiff challenge from the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee had engaged the poll planner to halt the BJP’s growing influence in Bengal ahead of the crucial state election.

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) national Vice President Prashant Kishor has also been instrumental in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s big victory in Andhra defeating TDP chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Prashant Kishor is credited for formulating the election strategy for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 elections.

The much-vaunted “chai pe charcha” (chat over tea) and 3D hologram rallies were said to be Kishor’s brainchild.

He subsequently ran successful campaigns for JD(U) in 2015 Bihar elections and for Congress in 2017 Punjab polls. His wrote a successful story in Punjab in helping the Congress come back to power after two successive electoral losses.