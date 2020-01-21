Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from New Delhi seat, Arvind Kejriwal, who is at the Returning Officer’s office at the Jamnagar House, is yet to file his nomination even as it is the last day of filing the papers.

Kejriwal, whose token number is 45, is awaiting his turn to file the nomination.

“Waiting to file my nomination. My token no is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. (I) am so glad so many people participating in democracy,” Kejriwal tweeted at 2.36 pm.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj has hinted at a conspiracy by the BJP behind the delay in nomination filing.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bharadwaj claimed that around 35 candidates are sitting at the RO office without proper nomination papers even without names of 10 proposers. They are apparently insisting that unless their papers are complete and file nomination, CM Arvind Kejriwal will not be allowed to do so.

“BJP is behind these people,” he added.

Kejriwal had reached the RO office around 12.30 pm accompanied by his family, including parents, and party leaders Pankaj Gupta and Gopal Mohan.

“The journey for the next five years starts from here. Like the good work that has happened in Delhi, I hope in the next five years also there will be good work,” he said while talking to the media before filing his nomination papers.

He said parties are forming alliance in Delhi against the AAP.

“The BJP, Congress and many other parties have come together… the LJP, JJP, JD(U) and RJD. For the first time, there is such a coalition in Delhi. All these parties only have one aim: ‘defeat Kejriwal’.

“And I have only one aim, how to end corruption and take Delhi forward. They are saying ‘defeat Kejriwal’, I am saying make schools better, hospitals better, give electricity. Their only aim is to defeat Kejriwal,” the AAP chief added.

There was a huge crowd of candidates at the SDM office since morning as Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination.

The supporters of other candidates accused the police of giving “VIP treatment” to the Chief Minister. Kejriwal faced protest from the candidates and their supporters contesting against him at the RO office.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had failed to file his nomination papers on Monday due to a massive roadshow.

Kejriwal is seeking re-election from the seat for the third time — having won in 2013 and 2015 with a vote percentage of 53.46 and 64.34 respectively.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.