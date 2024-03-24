Arvind Kejriwal arrest: INDIA bloc to hold big protest rally on March 31

The Opposition’s INDIA bloc partners on Sunday announced a mega protest rally on March 31 against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Liquor policy money laundering case.

Addressing a joint press conference with INDIA partners, AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai said that there is anger in the hearts of people across the country after Kejriwal’s arrest.

“The way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, all those people across the nation who love and respect constitution, there is anger in their hearts. It is not just about Arvind Kejriwal but one by one to wipe out the entire Opposition,” Rai said at the briefing of INDIA bloc leaders.

He appealed people of the country to reach the historic Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 31.

“Against this dictatorship…to strengthen and expand this fight, we have decided that on 31st March, Sunday, at 10 am, whole Delhi will gather at Ramlila Maidan. It will be the Maha rally of the INDIA alliance…not just the people of Delhi but I appeal to all the people of India, those who trust this Constitution and democracy, must come to Ramlila Maidan at 10 am on 31st March…,” Rai said.

“Ramlila Maidan is a historical place. The biggest revolutions in the country started from Ramlila Maidan. AAP also rose from the Ramlila Maidan… Senior leaders of all INDIA parties will take part in the rally and address the nation…,” the AAP leader said.

Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who accompanied Rai during the press conference, said that prominent leaders of INDIA alliance will attend the rally.

“On 31st March, INDIA alliance will hold a big rally in Delhi, prominent leaders of INDIA alliance will address the rally. This rally won’t be just a political rally but it will be a call for the fight to save the democracy of India…,” Lovely said.

Kejriwal is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate till March 28. He was arrested by the Central probe agency on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case-linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.