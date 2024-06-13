Arunachal will establish new benchmarks for prosperity, growth, good governance & public welfare: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated Pema Khandu on becoming the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his post on X, Adityanath expressed confidence that the new government in Arunachal Pradesh will set new benchmarks of prosperity, development, good governance, and public welfare.

The UP CM also congratulated Chowna Mein on becoming Deputy Chief Minister of the North Eastern state.

The UP CM wrote, ”Congratulations to Shri @PemaKhanduBJPJi for taking oath as Chief Minister and Shri @ChownaMeinBJP Ji as Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh!

”I am confident that under the able guidance of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and leadership of you both, the state will establish new benchmarks for prosperity, growth, good governance, and public welfare.

Warmest wishes for a fruitful tenure for you both and a prosperous future for Arunachal Pradesh.”