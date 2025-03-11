Arunachal Pradesh unveils Budget for 2025-26, emphasising social empowerment and infrastructure development

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the finance, planning, and investment portfolios, presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 with a total outlay of Rs 39,842.23 crore.

Total revenue receipts are projected at Rs 34,544.07 crore. Capital receipts are estimated at Rs 5,298.16 crore. This marks an 11.16 per cent increase from the Rs 35,840.79 crore budgeted for FY 2024-25.

Revenue expenditure is pegged at Rs 29,963.33 crore, up from Rs 25,931.87 crore in the previous year. Capital expenditure, including loans, is projected at Rs 9,878.90 crore, compared to Rs 9,533.34 crore in FY 2024-25.

The budget outlines a fiscal deficit of Rs 966.65 crore, amounting to 2.02 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The deficit remains within the fiscal responsibility targets outlined under the Arunachal Pradesh FRBM Act, 2006.

The Finance Minister stated that the budget’s vision of a ‘Viksit Arunachal’ aligns with the Union Budget’s goals of achieving zero poverty, universal quality education, accessible and affordable healthcare, and economic inclusion for over 70 per cent of women.