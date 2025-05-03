Arunachal Pradesh emerging as a sporting powerhouse with modern infrastructure: Dr Mandaviya

Arunachal Pradesh holds immense sporting potential, and with modern facilities now reaching its remote corners, the state is poised to become a hub of athletic excellence, Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

“This initiative reflects our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of nurturing talent from every corner of the country,” he stated, underscoring the government’s commitment to inclusive sports development across the nation.

In a major push to grassroots-level sports in the Northeast, Dr Mandaviya, who holds the portfolios of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, inaugurated the newly constructed Khelo India Multipurpose Hall in Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh. The inauguration ceremony was attended by State Ministers Shri Kento Jini and Shri Nyato Dukam, as well as Shri Rotom Tebin, MLA of the 25th Raga constituency.

Built at a cost of Rs 8 crore, the centrally funded facility aims to transform the sporting landscape of the region by offering world-class infrastructure and professional training opportunities. The multipurpose hall is equipped to support a wide range of indoor sports, including boxing, badminton, judo, wushu, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting, table tennis, and volleyball.

Dr Mandaviya interacted with local youth and aspiring athletes during the event, encouraging them to fully utilise the facility to hone their skills and aspire for national and international success. He also emphasised the need to incorporate fitness, discipline, and sporting spirit into everyday life, especially among the youth.

Senior officials from the Sports Authority of India, state government representatives, and local dignitaries were also present at the event.