Article 370 would’ve been intact had PDP not aligned with BJP for power: Aslam Wani

Hitting back at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s political advisor Nasir Aslam Wani on Wednesday said Article 370 would have remained intact had the PDP not joined hands with the BJP to form the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014.

Wani’s reaction came a day after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti applauded her party’s three MLAs who raised the demand for restoration of Article 370 in the recent session of the Assembly.

Wani said that the PDP was unable to digest the National Conference (NC) coming into power in Jammu and Kashmir and accused them (PDP) of trying to trigger political instability.

“Had PDP not supported BJP in 2014, we wouldn’t have witnessed abrogation of Article 370, nor its fallout. The region has endured destruction for the past 10 years due to their decision,” Wani said.

“People will never forgive those who joined hands with BJP and played a role in the abrogation of Article 370. PDP is responsible for whatever problems the people of J&K are facing today”, he said.

Wani, who was replying to questions of reporters regarding PDP’s claim that the NC has failed to bring about a resolution for the restoration of Article 370, said they (PDP) were not digesting NC’s coming into power after a thumping victory in the Assembly elections.

He alleged that the Mehbooba Mufti-led party never thought of contributing to the development and progress of people in Jammu and Kashmir. “They never thought of how people will benefit and progress. They are trying to incite people.” The PDP leadership should do some introspection, Wani said.

“We will do what we have promised in our manifesto. They (PDP) are indulging in political chaos. They have always supported chaos, be it in 2008 or 2010. Then it came to haunt them in 2016,” he said referring to the unrest in Kashmir between 2008 and 2016.

It is worth mentioning that the PDP, Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) led by jailed MP Engineer Rashid were trying to corner chief minister Omar Abdullah on the issue of restoration of Article 370. They claim that the ruling NC had taken a “half-hearted step” towards this direction by moving a resolution in the Assembly in which only restoration of the special status of J&K was mentioned.

The BJP in its poll campaign in Maharashtra and Jharkhand is highlighting the issue of Article 370 against the Congress that is supporting the NC government in J&K.