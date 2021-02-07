Former BJP Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, Raghunandan Sharma has recently written a scathing social media post, which starts with, “Dear Narendra Ji, You are a part and parcel of the government,” and also reads, “the arrogance of power has gone to your head.”

Political circles are abuzz trying to decipher whether Sharma’s post, written in Hindi, is simply a snub to union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar over the controversial farm laws or has a deeper veiled message to the other senior ‘Narendra’ too.

Sharma, a seasoned ideologue of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has not mentioned the full name of the Narendra whom he has addressed his post to, and due to the nature of words and sentences in the post, many people are wondering if Sharma has targeted two people at one time.

The 73-year-old BJP leader has averred, “It is your illusion if you are harbouring a thought that the privileges of governance and authority that you have today are due to your own hard work only.”

Sharma has pointed out that, “Thousands of nationalists have devoted their lives and sacrificed their youth for today’s nationalist government.”

Both these sentences have further suggested that Sharma’s message might not be intended merely for Narendra Singh Tomar.

“Why are you losing the mandate?” Sharma has questioned and further averred in the post, “We are endorsing all rotten policies of the Congress, which is not in the interest of our ideology,” raising eyebrows over whom it is meant for.

Sharma has also written, “Your intention might be of helping the farmers, but if someone does not want to be helped then what is the use?” “Employ all your might to strengthen nationalism or we will have to regret. I think you would have understood the indication to preserve the ideology,” the post read. Sharma wrote the post on his official Facebook account two days ago.