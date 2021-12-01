Around 8.3 lakh Covid cases treated under Ayushman Bharat: Centre

Around 8.3 lakh Covid patients have been treated under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme over the past two years, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In the past two years, approximately 8.3 lakh hospital admissions have been authorised for the treatment of Covid-19 under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). This is with respect to transactions recorded on the NHA IT platform as well as the information shared by the states, using their own IT systems, she added.

While some of them used Ayushman Bharat PMJAY ecosystem, including the NHA’s IT platform, others used their own IT systems. Therefore, Covid-19 treatments have been captured in both

general and Covid-19 specific packages of AB-PMJAY.

“Under the operational framework of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Pradhan Mantri – Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Central share of funds is released to the implementing States and Union Territories on the basis of premium discovered or actual claims amount corresponding to eligible SECC families in such States/UTs, subject to annual per-family ceiling of Rs 1052. It may be noted that Central share of funds is released by Government of India to the Government of States/UTs as per funding pattern prescribed by Ministry of Finance”, Pawar said in response to a question.