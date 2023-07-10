Around 18 trains cancelled in northern India due to monsoon mayhem

Around 18 trains were cancelled while seven more had to be diverted following incessant rain pounding parts of northern India in the last few days.

The cancellations were announced today by the Eastern Railway due to water logging brought by heavy rainfall over four sections, namely, Sirhind-Nangal Dam, Chandigarh-Sanahwal, and Saharanpur-Ambala Cantt of the Northern Railway.

According to the Eastern Railway, the cancellations included services of long-distance trains like 14711 – Haridwar – Shri Ganganagar Intercity Express, 12053 – Howrah- Amritsar Jan Shatabdi Express, 04523 Saharanpur – Nangal Dam Memu Express Special, 14605 – Yog Nagari Rishikesh -Jammu Tawi Express, 14609 – Yog Nagari Rishikesh- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Hemkunt Express, 04501 Saharanpur- Una Himachal MEMU Express special, 04577 Ambala Cantt – Nangal Dam special, 04580 Nangal Dam- Ambala Cantt special, 15012 – Chandigarh – Lucknow Express, 12528 – Chandigarh – Ramnagar Weekly Superfast Express, 04502 Una Himachal – Saharanpur special, 04578 Ambala Cantt – Saharanpur, 12238 – Jammu Tawi – Varanasi Begampura Express, 12232 – Chandigarh – Lucknow Superfast Express, 13308 – Firozpur -Dhanbad Ganga Sutlej Express, 13006 – Amritsar – Howrah Mail, 22317 Sealdah – Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express and so on.

Apart from cancellations, seven trains had to be diverted while five more were short-terminated or short-originated along various routes due to the continuous downpour lashing out at various places in the northern parts of the country.