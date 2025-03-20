Army’s Tiger Division provides specially-abled people in border areas with assistive devices

Demonstrating its steadfast commitment to community welfare and social responsibility, the Tiger Division of the Indian Army organised a Special Equipment Distribution Camp at Miran Sahib Military Station near here on Thursday.

The initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), aimed to provide much-needed assistance to senior citizens and specially-abled individuals from the RS Pura border areas.

Recognising the challenges faced by these individuals, the Indian Army took proactive steps to ensure they receive essential mobility and assistive equipment, enhancing their quality of life and independence. The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with a total of 193 assistive devices distributed, including Motorised Tricycles (Battery Operated) – Enabling greater mobility and independence for individuals with locomotor disabilities; Manual Tricycles – Providing mobility solutions for those requiring manual support and Wheelchairs – Ensuring ease of movement for individuals with restricted mobility.

Other devices include Knee Braces – Supporting individuals with orthopedic challenges; Hearing Aids – Helping those with hearing impairments to connect better with their surroundings and Walking Sticks & Walkers – Assisting senior citizens and specially-abled persons in maintaining balance and mobility.

This initiative by the Tiger Division is a testament to the Indian Army’s unwavering dedication to nation-building and social service. Beyond its primary role of ensuring national security, the Indian Army remains deeply committed to uplifting communities, supporting veterans, and standing by those in need.

The beneficiaries and their families expressed heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the Army’s efforts in bringing meaningful change to their lives. This initiative not only provided physical support but also instilled a sense of confidence and dignity among the recipients.

The Indian Army continues to play a pivotal role in humanitarian efforts, reaffirming its commitment to community welfare through such outreach programs, it also strengthens its bond with the people, fostering a spirit of unity and inclusivity, a Defence spokesman said.