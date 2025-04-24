Army’s Para Special Forces soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Udhampur

A soldier of the elite Para Special Forces (Para SF), special forces of the Indian Army, specifically within the Parachute Regiment, of the Indian Army was killed on Thursday in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Basantgarh area of the Udhampur district.

The braveheart Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 Para SF made the supreme sacrifice during a counter terror operation in the Udhampur district of Jammu.

The soldier was injured during the gunfight with a group of terrorists and later succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

The Army, CRPF and J&K Police had launched an anti-terror operation in the area following intelligence inputs of the presence of terrorists.

Giving details, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X; “Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts”.

“GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute Braveheart Hav Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA SF, who made the supreme sacrifice during a counter terror operation. His indomitable courage and the valour of his team will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of grief,” the Army’s Corps wrote on X.

Pakistani terrorists have reportedly been hiding in the forest area of Basantgarh. They managed to escape after a brief encounter a few days ago.

Indian Army has launched a joint search operation with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Lasana forest area of the Poonch district to nab the hiding terrorists.