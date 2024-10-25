Army’s focus is on breaking cycle of violence & dismantling terror ecosystem in J&K: Northern Army Commander

Northern Army Commander Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar Friday said the focus of the Indian Army is on breaking the cycle of violence and dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking after inaugurating four NCC units in J&K, the GOC-in-C of the Northern Command said the Army is also concentrating on empowering the youth and women, facilitating education, promoting sports, and reviving the region’s rich historical and cultural heritage. The core of this strategy is to strengthen the relationship amongst the citizens and the soldiers, while encouraging nationalist and mainstream narratives, particularly amongst the youth.

Peace, prosperity, and the improved security situation in Jammu and Kashmir are a result of concerted and synergised efforts by the Indian Army, civil administration, Central Armed Police Forces, Police and Intelligence Agencies which has paid rich dividends, he said.

On the recent rise in terrorist attacks in Kashmir, he said it was discussed at a Unified Headquarters meeting in Srinagar on Thursday and a strategy was formulated. But he refused to divulge details.

He said the security forces have been able to neutralise 720 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir over the past five years. “As far as residual terrorists are concerned, multiple agencies keep updating figures. They are varying between 120 to 130. Now, the recruitment figures are in single digit and are at their lowest.”

He said that the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control and focused counter-terrorism operations in the hinterland have created an environment of peace and development in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The adversary is frustrated due to our successes. Their aim is to push terrorists across, but we have foiled infiltration attempts. Their goal is to instil fear among the population, but we will not allow it,” he stated.

“The Indian Army will continue to strive to provide a secure environment to the people of the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. We are simultaneously focused on the capability development in the Northern Theatre. Multiagency infrastructure development drive is underway along the northern borders enhancing forward area connectivity. A variety of weapon platforms and equipment are under procurement”.

“Our endeavours in kinetic and non-kinetic operations have facilitated greater security,” he said.

Referring to the security situation in the Jammu region, he said that various agencies are undertaking operations to achieve the desired outcomes. “Village Defence Groups (VDGs) have ensured the security of remote areas for decades. The VDG setup is being strengthened, with over 600 VDGs being established and 10,000 modern weapons provided to them. They are also being trained,” he added.