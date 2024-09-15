Armyman arrested for rape in MP’s Indore

An Armyman allegedly raped a married woman and injured her private part by shoving a glass into it in a hotel room at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

On the victim’s complaint, the police arrested the accused, identified as Sanjay Yadav (30). He is on the rank of a Naik in the Army and is posted in Assam. Currently, he is on leave at Indore.

According to the police, the complainant woman is the wife of a bank employee. She has known the accused for the past few years.

She alleged in her police complaint that the accused called her to meet at a hotel located on the AB Road in Indore late at night on Friday. There he allegedly raped her and then pushed a water glass inside her private part, which led to heavy bleeding.

The complainant said that Yadav also threatened her and demanded Rs 50,000. She subsequently reached the Women Police Station in Indore and lodged her complaint.

According to police station in-charge Kaushalya Chauhan, accused Sanjay Yadav has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).