Army vehicle attacked by terrorists in Rajouri; Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF in Pathankot Sector

An Indian Army vehicle was reportedly attacked by terrorists on Wednesday afternoon in the Sunderbani area of the Rajouri border district.

Reports said that terrorists opened fire at a vehicle of the 9 JAK Rifles that was patrolling in the area.

It is learnt that the attack came from a hilltop at about 1 pm near the forest area of Village Phall on the Sunderbani- Malla Road. As of now, there are no reports of injuries on either side.

A massive search operation has been launched by security forces. Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an infiltration bid was thwarted by the BSF by neutralising an infiltrator in the Pathankot Sector this morning.

Advertisement

A BSF spokesman of the Jammu Frontier said that at pre-dawn, BSF troops observed a suspicious movement across the International Border in Border Observation Post, Tashpatan, Pathankot border area where an intruder was observed crossing the border.

He was challenged by the alert troops but he paid no heed and kept on moving. BSF troops sensing the threat neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the intruder is being ascertained.

A strong protest will be lodged with Pakistan Rangers, the spokesman added.