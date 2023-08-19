In a major mishap, an Army truck carrying eight jawans, and two junior commissioned officers, rolled into a deep ravine in the Kerry area of Ladakh’s Leh district on Saturday evening.

The deceased include eight soldiers and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). While, one JCO is said to be injured.

The truck was part of a recce party of 3 vehicles of 311 Medium Artillery Regiment when it met with accident. The truck was moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh when it fell into the gorge.

There were a total of three officers, two JCOs and 34 jawans in three vehicles including one Maruti Gypsy, truck and an ambulance, reports said.

Further details are awaited.