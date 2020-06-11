An Army soldier, Naik Gurcharan Singh, was martyred on Thursday due to injuries he suffered during unprovoked shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera Sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu. A civilian, Namitullah Khan, was also injured due to indiscriminate shelling from across the LoC.

A spokesman of the Army said that the 29 years-old Naik Gurcharan was critically injured during the cross-LoC shelling on Wednesday night and later succumbed to the wounds. Indian troops strongly retaliated to firing by Pakistan.

Naik Gurcharan belonged to village Harchowal in the district Gurdaspur of Punjab.

His mortal remains were flown to Gurdaspur this afternoon for cremation in his village with full military honours.

Several residential houses in the civilian areas were damaged in Nowshera that was targeted twice with mortars by Pakistani troops. They also shelled the Balakote Sector of the Poonch district.