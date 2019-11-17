An Army soldier was martyred and two injured on Sunday when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded along the International Border with Pakistan in the Pallanwala Sector of Akhnoor in the Jammu district.

Initial reports said that the soldiers were patrolling the area when the IED suspected to have been planted by Pakistani troops or terrorists exploded.

Havaldar Santosh Kumar suffered grievous injuries and succumbed in the hospital. The injured soldiers were being treated in the military hospital.

Santosh Kumar was resident of Village Pura Bhadauria of Agra (UP).

Army spokesman, Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Shahpur, District Poonch in the morning.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly.