An Indian Army soldier and a local resident were killed in a ceasefire violation carried out by Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, defence sources said.

The Indian Army stated that the ceasefire violation took place at Shahpur and Kirni sectors in Poonch on Wednesday about 4 pm when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling with mortars, the Army said in a statement.

It said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly and in the exchange of fire, an Indian soldier and a local resident were killed. The local citizen has been identified as Naseema Begum, who was killed in the Uri sector.

On December 18, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that the situation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir could escalate any time and that India is prepared for a befitting response.

General Rawat, who is due to retire on December 31, said India is fully prepared to tackle any situation.

He had made the remark in the backdrop of a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.