Army prepared to deal with adversaries: Rajnath

The defence minister, Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday said talks will continue with China at all levels for peacefully resolving the ongoing military stand-off in Ladakh, even as he expressed full confidence in the Indian Army’s ability to deal with any contingency.

Referring to the situation along the border with Pakistan, he complimented the Army’s response to cross-border terrorism while confirming that the neighbouring country was continuing with its policy of proxy war against India.

The defence minister was addressing the five-day second Army Commanders’ Conference of 2023 which commenced in a hybrid format on Monday. The Army’s apex leadership comprehensively deliberated upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, situation along the borders and in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus.

In addition, the conference was focusing on issues pertaining to organizational restructuring, logistics, administration, and human resource management.

Singh complimented the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation, which has led to an incomparable improvement of road communication in the borders with Pakistan and China while working under difficult conditions.

He also appreciated the synergy between the CAPFs/J&K Police and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir. “The synergized operations in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region and the same should continue, and for this I again compliment the Indian Army,” he added.

He reasserted the faith of the entire nation in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organizations in the country. He highlighted the significant role being played by the Army in guarding the borders and fighting terrorism apart from assisting the civil administration in every need of the hour.

Observing that the present complex and ambiguous world situation has affected everyone globally, Singh said, “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars and the same is evident in the recent conflicts happening in various parts of the world. This necessitates that the armed forces should keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies.”

We must keep learning from global incidents, including those in the past. Expect the Unexpected and thereby plan, strategize, and prepare accordingly,” Singh added.

The minister commended the Army for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he has always been experiencing first hand during his visits to forward areas. He also paid tributes to all the brave hearts for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland. He complimented the significant contributions made by the Army in military diplomacy to further India’s national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign armies.