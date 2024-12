An Army post in the border area of Surankot in Poonch district was attacked with grenades by terrorists in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Officials said two grenades were tossed at an Army post near the Line of Control (LoC). However, one grenade exploded and the other did not detonate.

The unexploded grenade was later defused by the bomb disposal experts.

No casuality has been reported in the incident.

Security forces have launched a massive search operation to track down the terrorists