In a solemn ceremony at Srinagar’s Badami Bagh cantonment, Lt General DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks on Saturday paid homage to the gallant soldier Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli who was martyred on Friday during an encounter with terrorists.

Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli was part of Operation Hanjan on 1 July in Pulwama. At around midnight during a cordon and search operations in the village, the terrorists fired indiscriminately on the search party.

Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli showed the highest level of courage and valour by returning effective fire, in which he sustained a gunshot wound in the chest and was grievously injured. His Bleeding was controlled with combat first aid and he was immediately evacuated to 92 Base Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Braveheart, Late Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli, was 37 years old and had joined the Army in 2006. He belonged to Village Ukkal of B Bagewadi Tehsil, Vijayapura District in Karnataka and is survived by his wife, one daughter and one son.

The mortal remains of Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing, said a spokesman of the Army.