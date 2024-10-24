Army key to economic growth and social cohesion: Gen Dwivedi

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized the vital link between national security and nation-building, stating that the Indian Army not only ensures a safe environment but also plays a key role in the country’s development.

Speaking at the opening day of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, he referred to Chanakya’s ‘Saptang Theory’ to illustrate how defense forces contribute to various sectors, including the economy, social cohesion, skill development, and environmental sustainability. He also highlighted the need for strong state institutions, inclusive development, and national identity as essential pillars of modern nation-building.

The second edition of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, organized by the Indian Army in partnership with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), focused on the intersection of economic development and national security. During a session titled “Connecting Borders: Building Foundations for Economic Strength & Security,” experts discussed the critical role of strategic economic policies in safeguarding national security.

Asanga Abeyagoonasekera, Technical Advisor from the IMF, Sri Lanka, praised India’s stability amidst the ongoing geopolitical shifts and stressed the importance of India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative for Southeast Asia. He urged India to adopt a regional-centric view that would further strengthen its influence in the Indian Ocean’s strategic sea lanes.

In a session on “Empowering Atmanirbharta: Synergising Economic Progress and Military Readiness through Defence Industry Integration,” former Scientific Advisor to the Raksha Mantri, Dr. G.S. Reddy, underlined the strong correlation between economic strength and defence readiness. He called for more investment in research and development (R&D) and faster approval processes for defence acquisitions, emphasising that India needs to stay ahead in developing advanced military systems.

Dr. Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council, spoke on “Supply Chain Management: Ensuring Resilience for National Security.” He highlighted the importance of building resilient supply chains in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, calling for both passive measures, like improved ports, and active strategies, such as expanding India’s shipbuilding capacity and boosting domestic chip manufacturing.