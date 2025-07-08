Army joins hands with LAHDC Leh for Indus River clean-up drive

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, Tashi Gyalson, held a detailed meeting with Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 14 Corps, at Army Headquarters in Leh to discuss the ongoing mission mode cleanliness drive along the Indus River and its tributaries.

The CEC apprised the GOC of the LAHDC’s efforts in cleaning and preserving the ecological sanctity of the Indus River. Lt. Gen. Bhalla appreciated LAHDC’s proactive initiative and assured the Indian Army’s full cooperation in furthering this crucial environmental mission.

A key highlight of the discussion was the Indian Army’s pioneering waste management initiative in the Siachen region, where collected waste is being repurposed into usable items. As a symbolic gesture, the Army gifted a jacket made from recycled materials to the CEC. Commending the Army’s innovation, CEC Gyalson emphasized the need to scale up such projects under the broader vision of “Wealth from Waste.”

They also discussed collaboration to promote Self Help Groups (SHGs) and alternative livelihoods for local communities, including innovative uses of poultry waste—such as hen feathers from local slaughterhouses—to create marketable products.

A joint review of waste management systems for Army units and civilian settlements along the Indus was proposed, aimed at restructuring and streamlining disposal practices to ensure environmental compliance.

Both sides agreed to convene a follow-up meeting soon to chart out a comprehensive roadmap for waste management, environmental conservation, and ecological protection across Ladakh’s strategic zones.

CEC Gyalson also raised concerns on behalf of the Truck Union and 407 Union, whose presidents attended the meeting. Lt. Gen. Bhalla assured that transportation-related issues would be addressed, and appropriate support extended.