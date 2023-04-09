Army foils infiltration of narco terror group, one killed, 2 nabbed alive

One narco-terror infiltrator from across the Line of Control (LOC) was killed by the Indian Army in Poonch during the wee hours on Sunday and two of his accomplices arrested alive. Seventeen kgs of narcotics, Pakistani currency and some documents have been recovered from them.

Defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that during preliminary questioning the two intruders, who have been apprehended alive, have claimed that they are residents of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and belong to Maidan Mohalla, village Chanjal.

Giving details of the incident, the spokesman said that alert troops deployed on the LOC in the Poonch Sector observed a suspicious movement of a group of three individuals close to the LOC. At around midnight the group crossed the LOC and started infiltrating on to the Indian side.

The alert troops kept the movement of the infiltrating group under continuous observation. At around 2 am as the group approached the fence, the troops deployed on the fence challenged the infiltrators. The intruders started to run away and were engaged by fire in which one of them was shot dead, while the other two managed to run into the jungle taking advantage of the thick foliage and rocky outcrop.

The area was immediately cordoned to prevent their escape across the LOC. Search operation was launched at first light wherein the dead body of one intruder was recovered at the encounter site.

As the search progressed in the jungle, one intruder was apprehended alive in wounded condition. In the subsequent search the third intruder was also apprehended alive. In the search operation so far three bags with fourteen packets of narcotics weighing about 17 kgs, Pakistan currency, some documents and eatables have been recovered.

By their quick action, alert Indian Army troops have thus prevented a major infiltration bid of a Narco terror group which had the potential of disturbing the peace in Poonch and Rajouri districts through its nefarious designs. The Indian Army continues to remain alert on the LOC and is fully prepared to thwart any such attempts in the future too, the spokesman added.