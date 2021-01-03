Army Day Parade will be conducted at Cariappa Parade Ground on 15 January 2021. In addition, a press brief for Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat will be conducted on 23 January 2021.

The venue for the press brief shall be intimated later.

All interested media persons are requested to forward following details for necessary security clearances to [email protected] by 5 January 2021:-

Full Name PIB/ID Card No Scanned photo of ID Card Name of media Agency Photo of the applicant Applying for: ADP/Press Brief/Both

For any clarification, please callup 011-23019659.

Mail received after 5 January 2021 may not be considered.