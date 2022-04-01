Army conducts airborne exercise at Pokhran along border with Pak

The Indian Army conducted an airborne exercise at Pokhran in Rajasthan on Friday to validate its rapid response capabilities along the western border with Pakistan.

The exercise included combat-free fall jumps with guided precision aerial delivery system and battle drills in a simulated hostile mechanised environment, the Army said.

With the onset of summer, the Army top brass is reviewing deployment of troops on Western and Northern borders.

Army Chief General M.M. Naravane, along with other top military leaders, went to Central Command in Lucknow on Wednesday to review the deployment of the force along the border.

The Army carried out a similar exercise at Siliguri corridor near the Northern border with China.

Last week, nearly 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army’s Airborne Rapid Response teams carried out large-scale drops near the Siliguri corridor in an airborne exercise, after being airlifted from various airbases.

Siliguri corridor is the strategically important region near the country’s Northern border with China that borders Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

The corridor is considered very important from the military perspective and connects the northeastern region with the rest of India.

The 60-kilometre long and 22-kilometre wide Siliguri corridor in West Bengal is also known as the “Chicken’s Neck”.

India has enhanced deployment across Northern and Western borders amid threat over a two-front war.