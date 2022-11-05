Army Commanders to discuss ties with China, Pak at biannual meet

India-China relations against the backdrop of the ongoing military stand-off in eastern Ladakh and the situation on the border with Pakistan will be high on the agenda when the top brass of the Indian Army meets here on Monday for the five-day Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC).

The ACC is an apex biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The event, which is attended by senior officers of the Indian Army including the Chief of the Army Staff, is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the force to interact with senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and the Department of Defence.

During the course of the conference, the apex leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current/emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course for the force.

Transformational imperatives for a future ready force, progress on capability development and modernisation, framework for enhanced operational effectiveness of the Indian Army, changes being incorporated to promote ‘’Atmanirbharta’’, implementation of the new human resource management policy, future challenges and progressive military training will form part of the deliberations.

In-depth discussions on various agenda points projected by the Army Commanders, including an update by the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), and briefings on various issues by the various Principal Staff Officers are also scheduled.

Other activities planned during the conference include talks by eminent subject experts on “Contemporary India-China relations” as well as “Technological Challenges for National Security”.

During the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address and interact with the Army Commanders on 10 November. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of the Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy.