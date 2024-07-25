Army Chief visits LoC, urges troops to stay steadfast in tackling security challenges

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited forward locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir on Thursday and exhorted all ranks of the Army to remain steadfast in meeting the emerging security challenges.

The Army Chief reviewed the security situation along the LoC and also interacted with the Commanders and troops on the ground. Top officers of the Chinar Corps briefed him on the ground situation.

The General lauded all ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism and exhorted them to remain steadfast in meeting the emerging security challenges.

A photo of the Army Chief’s LoC visit shows him examining a rifle in the forward area.

Earlier in the morning, the Army Chief laid a wreath and paid homage to Naik Dilwar Khan, who attained martyrdom on Wednesday while fighting terrorists in North Kashmir’s Kupwara.

The Army Chief’s third visit to J&K has come amidst a spurt in terror attacks and infiltration bids.