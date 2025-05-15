Army Chief visits forward locations, lauds troops for destroying terror camps during Op Sindoor

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday lauded the role played by the troops in the destruction of terror camps in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

In a stirring tribute to the valour and professionalism of Indian soldiers, General Dwivedi visited forward locations in Srinagar, Uri and Unchi Bassi, including the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps, to personally congratulate and motivate troops for their exceptional performance during Operation Sindoor.

The visit was a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, focusing not on operational review but on saluting the courage and spirit of troops from all arms and services who played a pivotal role in decisively repelling Pakistani aerial and ground provocations.

The COAS praised their collective grit, high morale, and seamless coordination in countering multiple threat vectors.

Addressing the soldiers, General Dwivedi commended their valour, josh, and unwavering vigilance in dominating the Line of Control during intense engagements.

He lauded their precise and bold actions that resulted in the destruction of terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) — a key operational success of Operation Sindoor.

The Army Chief also appreciated the humane role played by troops in providing relief and assistance to civilians affected by Pakistan’s unprovoked and cowardly cross-LoC shelling, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment to protecting not only the borders but also the lives of fellow citizens.

In his address, General Dwivedi exhorted the troops with a spirited “Shabash!”, emphasising the Indian Army’s legacy of honour and its unwavering readiness to meet any future challenge with decisive force. He reaffirmed the Army’s resolve to safeguard national sovereignty and maintain a state of high operational preparedness in an ever-evolving threat environment.

The visit significantly uplifted morale and reinforced the deep bond between the leadership and the rank and file of the Indian Army, standing united in defence of the nation.