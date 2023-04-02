Army Chief leaves for Australia to deepen bilateral defence cooperation

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande today left for Australia for meetings with the senior military leadership of Australia with an aim to enhance defence cooperation between the armed forces of the two nations.

Gen Pande will interact with a host of senior military dignitaries from different services of the Australian defence forces. He will call on the Chief of the Defence Force of Australia, the senior most defence officer of the nation.

Besides a discussion with his counterpart, the Chief of the Australian Army, he will interact with the Chief of the Australian Air Force. He is scheduled to meet a host of other senior dignitaries wherein he will discuss avenues for deepening India-Australia defence relations.

Australia-India defence cooperation has been on an upward trajectory with a series of diverse engagements at different levels, in various domains. These include bilateral visits by senior officers, reciprocal courses of instructions and training exercises, among others.

The ever-expanding defence cooperation engagements encompassing a broad spectrum of activities have established a strong bonhomie between the two Armed Forces.

”The visit of the Chief of Army Staff to Australia will further strengthen the bonds of trust and understanding between the two armies,” the Ministry of Defence said.