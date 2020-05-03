Army chief General MM Naravane paid tribute to the five brave Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who died while eliminating terrorists in Handwara in Kashmir.

“This operation exemplified true tradition and strong determination of the security forces to safeguard the lives of own citizens. The Commanding Officer leading from the front along with others is a testimony to our motto of ‘Service before Self’,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information said in a tweet.

The force salutes “Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rakesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and Sub-Inspector Shakeel Qazi and express our deep-felt condolences to the bereaved families”.

Two senior army officials, a Colonel and a Major, are among five security personnel killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara area when they went to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the terrorists.

Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter at the Chanjmulla area of Handwara, which is part of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, according to officials.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “Encounter has started at Chanjmullah area of Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

In a statement, the Indian Army said that based on intelligence input that terrorists had taken civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla at Handwara in Kupwara district hostage, a joint operation was launch by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“A team comprising five Army and J&K Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists and successfully extricated the civilian,” the Army said.