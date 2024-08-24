Army Chief General Dwivedi Reassures Manipur of Continued Support

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi during his two day visit in Manipur reviewed the security situation along the international border and assessed the internal security dynamics of the region.

His visit, which began on August 23, underscores the Indian Army’s steadfast commitment to restoring peace and stability in the state, which has faced ongoing security challenges.

Upon his arrival, General Dwivedi was briefed on the operational preparedness by commanders on the ground, receiving detailed insights into the current situation.

Accompanied by Eastern Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen RC Tiwari and Spear Corps Commander Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, the COAS expressed his satisfaction with the measures in place and the efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and harmony.

General Diwvedi also interacted with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and reaffirmed the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to supporting the state in its pursuit of peace.

He assured the Chief Minister that all necessary assistance would be provided to ensure the well-being and security of the people of Manipur. The discussions focused on the role of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in facilitating an early return to normalcy in the state.

The COAS also took the opportunity to engage with the local troops, commending their professionalism, operational readiness, and dedication to their duties. His words of encouragement were aimed at boosting morale during a time of heightened tension in the region.

In addition to his interactions with active personnel, General Dwivedi met with veterans in Manipur, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to nation-building. He urged them to continue playing a crucial role in fostering peace and promoting inter-community harmony within the state.