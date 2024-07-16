Army chief briefs Rajnath on J-K situation after Doda encounter

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the latest operation by the Army against terrorists in Doda district in which four army personnel were killed.

”Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to COAS General Upendra Dwivedi this morning. RM was apprised of the ground situation and the ongoing Counter Terrorist Op in Doda by the Army Chief,” the minister’s office wrote on X.

The minister said he was deeply saddened by the loss of brave and courageous Indian Army soldiers in the counter-terrorist operation in Urrar Baggi, Doda.

”My heart goes out to the bereaved families. The Nation stands firmly with the families of our soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty,” he wrote on X.

He said counter-terrorist operations are underway, and the Indian soldiers remain committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism and restore peace and order in the region.

Union minister Jitendra Singh also expressed deep concern over the armed encounter in the Dessa area of district Doda.

“Deeply disturbed by the reports of armed encounter in Dessa area of district #Doda in my Lok Sabha constituency. Words fall short of condoling and condemning the martyrdom of our Bravehearts. Let all of us join together to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy and maintain peace and harmony for which Doda has always been known,” Dr Singh posted on X.