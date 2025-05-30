Army Chief asks troops to remain agile to evolving security challenges

Applauding their exemplary performance during the ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday emphasised the critical importance of remaining agile and responsive to the constantly evolving security landscape, reiterating the need for continuous vigilance, operational preparedness, and institutional resilience.

The Army Chief visited the forward areas and posts along the Sunderbani sector in the Rajouri district of J&K to assess the operational readiness of the units and formations in the region.

Advertisement

During the visit, the Army Chief was briefed by Formation Commanders on the prevailing security scenario and the operational dynamics along the Line of Control, providing a comprehensive overview of the current strategic environment.

Advertisement

Interacting with the troops, he applauded their exemplary performance in Operation Sindoor, and commended all ranks for their professionalism, dedication, and steadfastness.

General Dwivedi on Thursday visited the White Knight Corps to assess the operational readiness of the formation. He was briefed by the GOC, White Knight Corps, on the prevailing security situation and the operational dynamics along the borders.

The Army Chief commended the troops for their exemplary performance in Operation Sindoor and appreciated all ranks for their dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of remaining adaptable to the evolving security challenges along the borders, reaffirming the need for continuous vigilance and preparedness.