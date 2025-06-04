Army, BSF train border VDGs in arms handling in J&K

In an ongoing effort to bolster local security and strengthen community defence mechanisms, the Tiger Division of the Indian Army successfully conducted a comprehensive training program for Village Defence Guards (VDGs).

A total of 100 VDGs are currently are being trained in Jammu at Police Firing Range, Sunjuwan.

The training is focused on enhancing the operational capabilities of VDG members and strengthen the coordination between VDGs and security forces.

These personnel were trained in firing, basic weapon handling, tactical drills and security protocols, under the supervision of experienced Indian Army Instructors. The aim of the training was to empower local volunteers to act as a strong support to regular security forces in sensitive areas, and to respond effectively in times of emergency.

This initiative reaffirms the Indian Army’s commitment to engage with local population and foster a sense of safety and self-reliance through structured capacity-building efforts.

Meanwhile, the BSF also conducted a training program for VDGs in the border area of Akhnoor, Arnia and other border areas focusing on enhancing weapon handling, situational awareness and security threat response to safeguard the communities.