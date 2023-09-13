Army and police officers injured in Kashmir encounter

Army and police officers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in South Kashmir’s Kokernag in the Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Details about the number of injured officers were not yet given out by the security forces. A DSP is reportedly seriously injured.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani terrorist was killed this morning in the ongoing encounter in the remote Narla area of Jammu’s Rajouri district. One soldier of 63 RR, Rifleman Ravi was killed and three other Army soldiers and a police SPO have been injured.

Advertisement

Kashmir Zone Police wrote on X; “Encounter has started in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Officers from Army and JKP injured.”

The encounter in Kokernag broke out in the Gadole area when a joint team of Army and Police launched a cordon and search operation following intelligence inputs about presence of terrorists.

The officers received bullet injuries during the initial exchange of fire. They were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Nagrota based White Knight Corps of the Army in a wreath laying ceremony saluted the supreme sacrifice of Rifleman Ravi during the Rajouri encounter.

The joint operation in the Rajouri village started on Tuesday when the Indian Army and JKP monitored and tracked movement of two terrorists since 7 September.

One terrorist was killed on Tuesday and another on Wednesday. Despite bad weather and hostile terrain, the second terrorist was pursued and neutralized on the morning of 13 September after heavy firing throughout the night.

A large quantity of warlike stores have been recovered, including Pakistan marking medicines. An Army dog also laid down her life.