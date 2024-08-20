Armed policemen to be posted in Jammu’s two main hospitals after Kolkata incident

In a bid to strengthen security in the two main hospitals here, the authorities have decided to deploy 55 armed policemen round the clock and also install new CCTV cameras. It was also decided to activate the emergency code system in the hospital.

This deployment will be made in the government medical college hospital (GMCH) and the SMGS hospital that handle the bulk rush of patients and visitors every day.

The security review has been done following the rape and murder of a doctor in a Kolkata hospital that has triggered countrywide protests.

Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Principal & Dean of the government medical college, said that to enhance security at the SMGS hospital in the old city, at least 20 armed police personnel will be posted round the clock. Deployment of these policemen will be done in consultation with the medical superintendent.

As per the medical superintendent of the GMCH, at least 35 armed police personnel, including 15 women cops, were required to be posted at the sensitive points of the hospital, including the emergency, mortuary, OPDs and indoor wards.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Dr Dara Singh, medical superintendent, SMGS hospital and Dr Narinder Bhatial, medical superintendent, GMCH Jammu.