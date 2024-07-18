Armed forces taking initiatives to maintain an edge over adversaries: CDS

Indian armed forces are taking multiple initiatives to maintain an edge over adversaries and improvements in the country’s war-fighting doctrines, strategy and concepts as per perceived threat have been enunciated, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Thursday.

Presenting the Kargil Honours to mark 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, he thanked the ”Veterans and Veer Naris” for their immense contributions and sacrifices during the Kargil War. He also lauded the Indian defence industry for supporting the national effort.

Gen Chauhan said that capability development to include infrastructure and robust operational logistics is being attempted in a progressive manner through indigenous means to build future-ready armed forces. Multiple reorganisation and restructuring initiatives are going on to enhance warfighting efficiency and effectiveness, he added.

The CDS highlighted that the nature of future military and non-military security challenges brings to the fore the imperative need for the armed forces to be prepared for multi-domain and multi-spectrum challenges. “There is an inescapable requirement of seamless integration across all domains – land, sea, air, space, info and cyberspace, and infusion of inter-operable systems among various branches of Armed Forces,” he said.

Kargil was a conflict that underscored the need for a robust and responsive defence strategy. “The Kargil conflict highlighted the significance of maintaining vigilance and preparedness for safeguarding our borders. It also emphasised the importance of public and international diplomacy, a strategy which was used effectively to maintain the neutrality of inimical nations and gain global support,” Gen Chauhan said.

Gen Chauhan said the Kargil war has become synonymous with the resoluteness, selflessness, fierce courage, and determination of the armed forces, and collectively exhorts the nation to focus towards future threats and challenges.