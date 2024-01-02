In J&K security review meeting, Amit Shah instructs ‘complete elimination of terror eco-system’

Amid the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security meeting to review the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security.

During the review meeting, the home minister focused on complete area domination and better coordination among Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also emphasized on the need to strengthen the local intelligence in the Union territory.

Shah reviewed the zero-terror plan, law and order situation, cases related to UAPA and other security-related issues.

“While reviewing the functioning of the security grid and overall security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and need for complete elimination of the terror eco-system,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Manoj Pande were also present during the meeting.

The high-level security review meeting comes just days after two army vehicles were ambushed by terrorists in Rajouri district’s Poonch area.

Four security personnel were killed and three others sustained injuries in the ambush. Three locals were also killed allegedly in the custody soon after they were picked by security forces for interrogation in connection with the attack.

In November last year, five soldiers including two Captains were also killed in action after the Army and its special forces launched an anti-terror operation in Rajouri’s Kalakote.

In April and May 2023, 10 soldiers were killed in action in twin attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch region.

This region had been largely free of terrorism between 2003 and 2021, after which frequent encounters started happening. Over 35 soldiers have been killed in action during anti-terror operations in the area during 2021 and 2022.