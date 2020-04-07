The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ region on Tuesday with expected rainfall today and tomorrow.

The poisonous nitrogen oxide gas has been significantly reduced by 63 per cent amid the lockdown.

“Under the influence of approaching western disturbance, rainfall is expected today and tomorrow. Isolated thunderstorms can lead to local dust uplift,” stated System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 106.

“Consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. Take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occur,” the advisory said.

The air quality was in ‘good’ category, but it spiked on March 6 after the citizen burst crackers to mark the PM Modi’s 9 pm 9 minutes call.

SAFAR further suggested that the AQI is likely to improve and will touch the ‘good’ category on April 8.

The Air Quality Index in Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai was recorded ‘satisfactory’ at 54, 95 and 73 respectively.

The improvement in AQI is a consequence of lockdown as the vehicular movement is almost zero with no work going on in factories.