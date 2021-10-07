UP appoints retired HC judge led Commission to probe Lakhimpur violence

The Uttar Pradesh government has deputed Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, to probe the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which nine persons lost their lives. The judicial commission will have its office in Lakhimpur Kheri and it is required to submit its report within two months.

The order has been undersigned by Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

On October 4, the state government had announced that it would appoint a retired high court judge to ensure an impartial probe into the violence in which Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish is an accused.

As many as nine people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, had alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM’s allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the ‘unfortunate incident.’

The political row triggered by the Lakhimpur Kheri violence is heating up Uttar Pradesh; a Congress delegation including heavyweight leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met the family of deceased farmers on Wednesday and demanded “justice, not compensation.”

The BJP, wary months before the upcoming assembly elections in the state, has blamed Congress for seeking ‘mileage’ over the issue. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also stepped in, registering a suo motu case; the proceedings are expected to begin on Thursday.

